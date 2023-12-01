Kylie Jenner channels her inner Sia in daring look for cosmetics line

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner rocked an iconic bob for her newest Kylie Cosmetics shoot!

Kylie Jenner had fans hanging from the chandeliers with her stunning new bob. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul executed her latest look with precision, per the snaps she shared via Instagram on Thursday.

The pics featured Kylie modeling an eye-catching jet-black bowl-cut bob that was reminiscent of the one made famous by Sia.

The Kardashians star rocked a strapless, black dress with the daring wig that completely covered her ears and only showed her nose and lips.

The campaign shoot is for her new Precision Pout wooden lip liners.

"Introducing PRECISION POUT, our new ultra-precise wooden lip liners are designed to sculpt, define and contour lips, for perfect lip lines and a fuller-looking pout. 10 shades launch December 6," she captioned the post.

Yet fans weren't focused on Kylie's upcoming product as her users couldn't help but rave over the mom of two's look.

"Mannnn kylie stop steppin on my neck," one fan wrote while another declared, "this is the best shoot ever!!!!!!!!!!"