Kendall Jenner struts the runway in fiery-red look for Paris Fashion Week!

Walk this way! Kendall Jenner looked spicier than chili pepper in a stunning red gown while strutting the runway for Paris Fashion Week.

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner looked spicier than chili pepper while strutting the runway for Paris Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner made her fiery return to Paris Fashion Week in a smokin' hot red dress.
Kendall Jenner made her fiery return to Paris Fashion Week in a smokin' hot red dress.  © Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

The 28-year-old supermodel is clearly having more fun as a blonde as she made her spicy debut during PFW.

Earlier this week, Kenny slayed the runway while participating in L'Oréal Paris' star-studded Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event held by the Place de l'Opéra.

The Kardashians star channeled her inner Cheetah Girl when she strutted in a fiery-red Mugler gown complete with sheer corset catsuit underneath and long sleeves that extended into gloves.

Taylor Swift flaunts fall fashion on chic girls' night with Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift flaunts fall fashion on chic girls' night with Gigi Hadid

The dress also featured a distinct cutout slashed diagonally from her shoulder to her waist.

The L'Oréal ambassador packed on even more red with a bold lip and scarlet heels, while her bleach-blonde bob was styled with loose waves.

Kenny, who became a global affiliate for the beauty brand, was joined by several fellow A-listers – including Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, and Camila Cabello – at the event.

The 818 Tequila owner was also seen in Milan last weekend rocking a monochromatic chocolate fit after sparking reunion rumors with her ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker!

Cover photo: Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA & GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

More on Kendall Jenner: