Kendall Jenner struts the runway in fiery-red look for Paris Fashion Week!

Paris, France - Kendall Jenner looked spicier than chili pepper while strutting the runway for Paris Fashion Week!

Kendall Jenner made her fiery return to Paris Fashion Week in a smokin' hot red dress. © Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

The 28-year-old supermodel is clearly having more fun as a blonde as she made her spicy debut during PFW.

Earlier this week, Kenny slayed the runway while participating in L'Oréal Paris' star-studded Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event held by the Place de l'Opéra.

The Kardashians star channeled her inner Cheetah Girl when she strutted in a fiery-red Mugler gown complete with sheer corset catsuit underneath and long sleeves that extended into gloves.

The dress also featured a distinct cutout slashed diagonally from her shoulder to her waist.

The L'Oréal ambassador packed on even more red with a bold lip and scarlet heels, while her bleach-blonde bob was styled with loose waves.

Kenny, who became a global affiliate for the beauty brand, was joined by several fellow A-listers – including Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, and Camila Cabello – at the event.