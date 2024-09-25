Kendall Jenner struts the runway in fiery-red look for Paris Fashion Week!
Paris, France - Kendall Jenner looked spicier than chili pepper while strutting the runway for Paris Fashion Week!
The 28-year-old supermodel is clearly having more fun as a blonde as she made her spicy debut during PFW.
Earlier this week, Kenny slayed the runway while participating in L'Oréal Paris' star-studded Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event held by the Place de l'Opéra.
The Kardashians star channeled her inner Cheetah Girl when she strutted in a fiery-red Mugler gown complete with sheer corset catsuit underneath and long sleeves that extended into gloves.
The dress also featured a distinct cutout slashed diagonally from her shoulder to her waist.
The L'Oréal ambassador packed on even more red with a bold lip and scarlet heels, while her bleach-blonde bob was styled with loose waves.
Kenny, who became a global affiliate for the beauty brand, was joined by several fellow A-listers – including Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, and Camila Cabello – at the event.
The 818 Tequila owner was also seen in Milan last weekend rocking a monochromatic chocolate fit after sparking reunion rumors with her ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker!
Cover photo: Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA & GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP