Kylie Jenner says cosmetic surgery was the "best thing she's ever done" as fans think she's lying

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner touched on the "misconception" that she got "so much" surgery done on her face - and fans aren't feeling her claims!

According to Kylie Jenner, she is very happy with her appearance. © Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the spring/summer issue of the fashion magazine Homme Girls, the reality star talked about her teenage years, her brand Kylie Cosmetics, and her world-famous lips.

In the process, she made a statement that many of her fans have resented, and think is simply untrue.

For years, fans have commented on Kylie's changed face and suspected procedures. Now, she's aimed to set the record straight.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person," she told the outlet, "and I really wasn’t!"

Although she said she had indeed always "wanted full lips" and "had lip filler," she said she has no regrets and "it was the best thing I’ve ever done."

She also said she's never had a problem with self-esteem. Quite the opposite, in fact.

"Growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room," she said, explaining she loved to perform.

"I always thought I was cute," she added.