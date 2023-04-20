Kylie Jenner says cosmetic surgery was the "best thing she's ever done" as fans think she's lying
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner touched on the "misconception" that she got "so much" surgery done on her face - and fans aren't feeling her claims!
In the spring/summer issue of the fashion magazine Homme Girls, the reality star talked about her teenage years, her brand Kylie Cosmetics, and her world-famous lips.
In the process, she made a statement that many of her fans have resented, and think is simply untrue.
For years, fans have commented on Kylie's changed face and suspected procedures. Now, she's aimed to set the record straight.
"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person," she told the outlet, "and I really wasn’t!"
Although she said she had indeed always "wanted full lips" and "had lip filler," she said she has no regrets and "it was the best thing I’ve ever done."
She also said she's never had a problem with self-esteem. Quite the opposite, in fact.
"Growing up, I was always the most confident person in the room," she said, explaining she loved to perform.
"I always thought I was cute," she added.
Kylie Jenner's comments on beauty and procedures outrage fans
Despite being a cosmetic company founder and what her photos might suggest, Kylie claimed she's become more relaxed about her own beauty routine in recent years.
"I think less is more," the make-up mogul said. "I’ve really gotten down my full look, it’s still the same look but way less. I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows."
She said the change is thanks in large part to her two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire.
"I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," the mom explained. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
Yet Kylie's fans don't seem to be onboard and have criticized the comments on social media, claiming she's had more procedures than she suggests.
"She does realize we have eyes on our face, right?" one fan wrote on Twitter. Another commented: "If Kylie Jenner hasn't had any procedures done, I'm the President of the United States!"
All in all, it seems that whatever Kylie has done to her body will probably remain a secret.
