Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet's home amid dating rumors!

Los Angeles, California - After blind items fueled romance rumors between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, it looks like there might be some truth to the story!

Kylie Jenner's car was seen at Timothée Chalamet's house on Thursday, adding further fuel to the pair's romance rumors! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @tchalamet

Say it ain't so!

A week after the internet collectively lost their minds over this unlikely celebrity pairing, new evidence is suggesting that the speculation might be true after all!

Per TMZ, Kylie's car was spotted in the 27-year-old's driveway on Thursday, thus providing the first piece of tangible evidence for the alleged romance.

The outlet also reported that the 25-year-old drove through his sprawling estate with no hesitation in navigating, suggesting she had likely been there before.

As the internet has another meltdown over the latest developments, some fans have uncovered previous interactions between the stars that may have foreshadowed the new relationship!