Kylie Jenner gives rare glimpse at family time with new photos of Stormi and Aire

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner treated her kiddos to a high-flying Easter as she jetted off for an adventure with Stormi and Aire, per her latest Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner hit the skies with her two kiddos after celebrating the Easter holiday. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie is all about that mom life!

On Monday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul continued her Easter fun with Stormi and Aire and documented the family's latest travel venture in a series of sweet snaps.

The candid Polaroid pictures featured in the post were displayed on a wooden table and included various shots of Kylie snuggling with her five-year-old daughter and 14-month-old son on her private jet.

"Adventures with my angels," she captioned the adorable post.

On Tuesday, Kylie followed up her post with a new Insta photo dump, this time showcasing the family's recent fun with some more rare snaps of her kids.