Kylie Jenner gives rare glimpse at family time with new photos of Stormi and Aire
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner treated her kiddos to a high-flying Easter as she jetted off for an adventure with Stormi and Aire, per her latest Instagram post.
Kylie is all about that mom life!
On Monday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul continued her Easter fun with Stormi and Aire and documented the family's latest travel venture in a series of sweet snaps.
The candid Polaroid pictures featured in the post were displayed on a wooden table and included various shots of Kylie snuggling with her five-year-old daughter and 14-month-old son on her private jet.
"Adventures with my angels," she captioned the adorable post.
On Tuesday, Kylie followed up her post with a new Insta photo dump, this time showcasing the family's recent fun with some more rare snaps of her kids.
Kylie Jenner shares new snaps of Kim and Khloé Kardashain
In a post captioned "quick update," the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed some more candid pics of her downtime with her kids, whom she shares with her ex and baby daddy, Travis Scott.
The carousel of snaps also featured a cute shot of her older sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, posing while lounging in bed together.
But don't let these wholesome family snaps distract from the recent chatter that Kylie may have a new boo thang - and his name is Timothée Chalamet!
Thanks to some viral blind items, the streets have been talking that Kylie and the 27-year-old actor are rumored to be dating!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner