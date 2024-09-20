Does Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott want to get back together?

Los Angeles, California - Travis Scott was caught reminiscing on his romance with Kylie Jenner , sparking rumors that the rapper is hoping to get back with his ex!

Sleuthing fans spotted the 33-year-old musician liking a fan-made Instagram post from earlier this month that showed him kissing Kylie on the cheek, per Buzzfeed News.

Travis and Kylie, who share daughter Stormi and son Aire, last split in January 2023 after five years of on-and-off dating.

But now, the 27-year-old reality star is happily dating actor Timothée Chalamet, whom she has been linked to since April 2023.

Though the lovebirds are often hit with breakup rumors, the latest reports claim that the two are "very serious."

As for Travis, the Astroworld rapper hasn't been linked to anyone publicly since his split from Kylie, and he most recently made headlines for his arrest in Paris last month.

The Kardashians star has been quite hesitant to spill on her personal life – including her romance with Timothée – but she did shed light on co-parenting with Travis in an interview last fall.