Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner get sexy in Sugar & Spice Halloween costumes
Los Angeles, California - Kylie and Kendall Jenner are sugar, spice, and everything nice in their sexy Halloween costume mashup!
On Monday, the 27-year-old model and the 26-year-old beauty mogul put on a racy cosplay display in an ode to Sugar & Spice costumes from the 1995 flick, Batman Forever.
Kylie, dressed as "Spice," modeled an all-black getup as she wore a leather bodysuit with silver skulls and black fishnet tights.
She completed the look with black leather gloves, a silver spike studded choker, plus a fake dagger on her hip, while also rocking a black and red-streaked bouffant wig.
As for Kendall, aka "Sugar," the 818 tequila owner sported a plunging white-lace lingerie bodysuit with matching stockings, suspenders, and a feather-trimmed semi-sheer gown over the top.
It seems like horse-enthusiast recycled her Marilyn Monroe blonde wig from her weekend costume.
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner pay homage to Mean Girls on TikTok
The siblings continued the fun with a cute TikTok clip, where they recreated a scene from the 2004 movie Mean Girls in their lewks.
The video began with Kylie walking towards Kendall mouthing Lindsay Lohan's line, saying, "Hey!", as the Calvin Klein ambassador pretended to gasp and dramatically spilled a cup of water and clutched her chest.
"Why are you dressed so scary?" Kendall mouthed in response, to which Kylie shrugged and lip-synched, "It's Halloween!"
Yes it is!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner