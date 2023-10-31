Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner get sexy in Sugar & Spice Halloween costumes

Los Angeles, California - Kylie and Kendall Jenner are sugar, spice, and everything nice in their sexy Halloween costume mashup!

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Kendall Jenner paid homage to Batman Forever with iconic Sugar & Spice costumes. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner

On Monday, the 27-year-old model and the 26-year-old beauty mogul put on a racy cosplay display in an ode to Sugar & Spice costumes from the 1995 flick, Batman Forever.



Kylie, dressed as "Spice," modeled an all-black getup as she wore a leather bodysuit with silver skulls and black fishnet tights.

She completed the look with black leather gloves, a silver spike studded choker, plus a fake dagger on her hip, while also rocking a black and red-streaked bouffant wig.

As for Kendall, aka "Sugar," the 818 tequila owner sported a plunging white-lace lingerie bodysuit with matching stockings, suspenders, and a feather-trimmed semi-sheer gown over the top.

It seems like horse-enthusiast recycled her Marilyn Monroe blonde wig from her weekend costume.