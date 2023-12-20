Kylie Jenner transforms into Justin Bieber with hysterical filter

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner tapped into her inner Justin Bieber while trying out a new filter on TikTok !

Kylie Jenner did her best Justin Bieber impression while using the new TikTok filter. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner & Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old Khy founder is definitely a "Belieber" after testing out the app's new Bieber-themed filter.

The hilarious clip that Kylie dropped Tuesday showed The Kardashians star in a makeup chair rocking a furry, black robe as she showed off the filter.

As her hairstylist attempted to pull Kylie's wet hair into a bun, she continued pulling off her best impressions of the Yummy singer.

At one point, the reality star also placed the filter on her stylist's face before the pair busted out into a laughing fit at the end of the video.

The post, which was also set to the Peaches artist's 2009 song, Love Me, featured the caption, "This makes me so happy."

It's no surprise that the mom of two hopped on the latest trend since she's been friends with the Biebs and his wife, Hailey, for years.