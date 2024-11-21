Kylie Jenner trolls Kendall Jenner's cucumber fail on TikTok!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner celebrated her new Khy launch by poking fun at her sister Kendall Jenner 's infamous cucumber mishap!

Kylie Jenner (pictured) promoted her new Khy launch for the holidays by trolling Kendall Jenner's cucumber incident from season two of The Kardashians. © Screenshot/TikTok/@kyliejenner

The fashion mogul is clearly the sister that keeps her siblings on their toes!

To promote her Khy Holiday collection drop, Kylie dredged up the supermodel's viral moment from The Kardashians season two where Kendall was filmed struggling to slice a cucumber as a nervous Kris Jenner watched.

The beauty magnate's TikTok video featured Kylie dressed in a black sequin two-piece set from her line as she hysterically recreated the epic fail.

The 67-year-old momager's voice is heard saying in the clip, "Do you want the chef to make you a snack?"

The mom of two reenacted Kenny's part of the convo by mouthing to the audio, "I'm making it myself."

Yet the 818 Tequila owner wasn't sour over Kylie's banter as she commented under the post, "Taught me everything I know."