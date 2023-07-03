Kylie Jenner uses TikTok to flaunt voluminous curls: "On my healthy hair journey"
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner revealed that she's on a "healthy hair journey" in a viral TikTok!
Curls galore!
The 25-year-old beauty magnate is apparently all about her healthy hair these days.
On Thursday, Kylie dropped a quick video on her TikTok page where she flaunted her billowing dark tresses that were styled in loose curls.
The clip showed the mom of two twirling and teasing her hair while also giving viewers a peek at her toned mid-section as she rocked a simple black crop top with a pair of low-slung black lounge pants.
"I've been on my healthy hair journeyyyyy," Kylie captioned the post.
Has Kylie Jenner entered her "soft girl" era?
As of late, it seems The Kardashians star has been all about that "soft girl" life, per her latest social media footage.
On Monday, Kylie let her TikTok followers get ready with her as she dressed in a baggy white T-shirt and a pair of loose-fitting jeans.
Before this, the mom of two gave "cottagecore vibes" in a blue floral dress that features a smocked bodice and large puffed sleeves.
Perhaps Kylie's budding rumored romance with Timothée Chalamet has softened the reality star's taste in fashion.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kyliejenner