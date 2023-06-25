Kylie Jenner flaunts fit midriff in daring denim look

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner aptly reminded fans why she will always be " body goals " while sporting a unique fit.

Kylie Jenner makes another jaw-dropping fashion statement on Instagram. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Rihanna isn't the only celebrity that likes to challenge the rules of fashion!

On Saturday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to flaunt her stunning midriff, all the way slaying in an unexpected ensemble.

The pics, which Kylie posted on her IG story, featured the mom of two posing in front of a full-length mirror while modeling a skimpy black crop paired with a split, white denim skirt.

She completed the look with sparkling globe earrings and a fashionable, oversized black leather jacket over an open hoodie.

Kylie's insanely sculpted tummy was bared in the ensemble thanks to the crop top and low-ridding denim skirt she sported.