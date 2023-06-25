Kylie Jenner flaunts fit midriff in daring denim look
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner aptly reminded fans why she will always be "body goals" while sporting a unique fit.
Rihanna isn't the only celebrity that likes to challenge the rules of fashion!
On Saturday, the 25-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to flaunt her stunning midriff, all the way slaying in an unexpected ensemble.
The pics, which Kylie posted on her IG story, featured the mom of two posing in front of a full-length mirror while modeling a skimpy black crop paired with a split, white denim skirt.
She completed the look with sparkling globe earrings and a fashionable, oversized black leather jacket over an open hoodie.
Kylie's insanely sculpted tummy was bared in the ensemble thanks to the crop top and low-ridding denim skirt she sported.
Kylie Jenner is reportedly still seeing Timothée Chalamet
The Kardashians star's latest outfit may not be as sexy or flashy as the bikinis or fitted dresses she normally rocks, but Kylie still managed to turn heads while keeping it simple and chic.
Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics owner is still said to be seeing Dune star Timothée Chalamet, who's known for breaking fashion rules in his own right with daring red carpet looks and trendy streetwaear.
Perhaps Kylie and Timothée's romance is more serious than we thought!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner