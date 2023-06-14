Did Kylie Jenner just confirm Timothée Chalamet romance?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram pics gave midsummer dream vibes, but did her rumored boo Timothée Chalamet take these snaps?

The 25-year-old fashion mogul made a drastic change from her normal body-con attire and skimpy bikinis for a more billowy look in her newest pics.

On Tuesday, Kylie dropped a photo dump featuring The Kardashians star looking heavenly in her "cottagecore" dress with a blue floral pattern, smocked bodice, and large puffed sleeves - which Kylie wore off the shoulder.

She completed the delicate ensemble with a pair of hanging earrings, chunky silver rings, and red-and-white sneakers.

Kylie simply captioned the post, "what a day." The hint could mean the photographer of this chic carousel is the Dune star, who's she reportedly been spending "a lot of time" with lately!

Even fans made the connection. A comment which has received over 6,000 likes reads, "In your Timothee Era."