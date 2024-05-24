Kylie Jenner's exes Travis Scott and Tyga brawl at Cannes Film Festival!

Cannes, France - Two of Kylie Jenner 's exes, Travis Scott and Tyga, reportedly got into an altercation at the Cannes Film Festival!

TMZ reports that the two rappers and their entourages got into a nasty fight early Friday morning.

The fight is said to have taken place at Richie Akiva's annual "The After" party.

Allegedly, Scott snatched a microphone out of Akiva's hand after he shouted out Travis, Tyga, and Alexander "AE" Edwards by saying, "We got T-Raww, AE, and Travis in the building."

The outlet claims that the Sicko Mode rapper was upset at being grouped with Tyga – potentially due to their respective pasts with Kylie.

Moments later, Travis approached the Ayo hitmaker's security with threats and stormed offstage but shortly returned with 808 Mafia member, Southside.

Footage showed the hip-hop stars allegedly tussling backstage, plus security and their crew.

Insiders dished that no one was hurt, and security managed to break things, with Travis and Southside returning to their cars and Tyga staying at the party,

The rappers have some bad blood as they both dated the 26-year-old beauty mogul in the past.

