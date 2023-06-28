Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott closed the door?
Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially done after their most recent split!
Reportedly, there won't be any "breaking up to make up" happening between the on-and-off exes.
According to US Weekly, Kylie and Travis have "closed the door" on reconciling and are focused on raising on their two kids Stormi and Aire Webster.
"Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they're finally done for good," a source dished to the outlet.
The insider continued that the beauty mogul and the rapper, who broke up for the second time earlier this year, are both "in a different space" and are "happy" co-parenting their children.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have "moved on" with new people
"It's clear they're both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on co-parenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again," the source added.
"Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly."
While Kylie is said to be dating Timohthée Chalamet, Travis has been sparking love chatter with R&B singer SZA.
For some time fans have speculated that the Sicko Mode artist has been seeing the Drew Barrymore singer, and the gossip deepened after Travis popped up at SZA's Manchester concert for a surprise on-stage performance.
Time will Kylie and Travis will continue to go their separate ways romantically.
Cover photo: Collage: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner