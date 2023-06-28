Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott closed the door?

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially done after their most recent split !

Over and done? Kylie Jenner (r) and Travis Scott are apparently done for good following their recent split. © Collage: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Reportedly, there won't be any "breaking up to make up" happening between the on-and-off exes.

According to US Weekly, Kylie and Travis have "closed the door" on reconciling and are focused on raising on their two kids Stormi and Aire Webster.

"Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they're finally done for good," a source dished to the outlet.

The insider continued that the beauty mogul and the rapper, who broke up for the second time earlier this year, are both "in a different space" and are "happy" co-parenting their children.