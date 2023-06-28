Have Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott closed the door?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reunited before, this time, the exes may be over and done as it seems they've both romantically moved on with new people.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially done after their most recent split!

Over and done? Kylie Jenner (r) and Travis Scott are apparently done for good following their recent split.
Over and done? Kylie Jenner (r) and Travis Scott are apparently done for good following their recent split.  © Collage: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

Reportedly, there won't be any "breaking up to make up" happening between the on-and-off exes.

According to US Weekly, Kylie and Travis have "closed the door" on reconciling and are focused on raising on their two kids Stormi and Aire Webster.

"Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they're finally done for good," a source dished to the outlet.

LeBron James sends Atlanta fans into frenzy over Bronny James NBA mock draft
LeBron James LeBron James sends Atlanta fans into frenzy over Bronny James NBA mock draft

The insider continued that the beauty mogul and the rapper, who broke up for the second time earlier this year, are both "in a different space" and are "happy" co-parenting their children.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have "moved on" with new people

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split earlier this year and have each seemingly moved on with new people.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split earlier this year and have each seemingly moved on with new people.  © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It's clear they're both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on co-parenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again," the source added.

"Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly."

While Kylie is said to be dating Timohthée Chalamet, Travis has been sparking love chatter with R&B singer SZA.

Selena Gomez puts an end to Miley Cyrus' historic reign on Billboard charts
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez puts an end to Miley Cyrus' historic reign on Billboard charts

For some time fans have speculated that the Sicko Mode artist has been seeing the Drew Barrymore singer, and the gossip deepened after Travis popped up at SZA's Manchester concert for a surprise on-stage performance.

Time will Kylie and Travis will continue to go their separate ways romantically.

Cover photo: Collage: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

More on Kylie Jenner: