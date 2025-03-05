Was Kylie Jenner "rude" to Elton John at the Oscars?

Los Angeles, California - Was Kylie Jenner really rude to Elton John at the 2025 Oscars? Here's the tea!

Kylie Jenner (r.) has come under fire for her awkward interaction with Elton John at the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony, but what really happened? © Collage: IMAGO / I Images & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The Khy founder's first Oscars appearance has been plagued by criticism over her award encounter with the music legend.

Viral footage from Sunday's affair showed Kylie being introduced to Elton by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Yet, fans were furious that The Kardashians star didn't stand to greet the five-time Grammy winner and instead stretched out her hand to him for a handshake from her seat.

Per the Daily Mail, an insider has spilled tea into the controversial moment, explaining that Kylie "struggles with insecurity issues" and that "she can feel out of place at these events."

They added that the mom of two "is aware of some of the criticism leveled at her and how some people believe she shouldn't be at these ceremonies."

"She likes to avoid any drama," the insider continued.

Looks like Kylie unintentionally ended up starting drama anyway, even though the ordeal was a misunderstanding!