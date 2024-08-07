Why haven't Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sold their shared Beverly Hills mansion yet?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may have moved on from Travis Scott, but their shared home remains a thorn in her side!

Kylie Jenner (r.) and her ex Travis Scott (l) are desperately trying to part with their shared home in Beverly Hills by dropping the listing price by $2 million. © Collage: ETHAN MILLER & ANGELA WEISS/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 26-year-old Khy founder shares more than just kids with the 33-year-old rapper as The Daily Mail reports that the exes' former love shack is still on the market.

The Beverly Hills mansion that Kylie and Travis purchased back in 2018 for $13.4 million was listed at $17,995,000 in February which was significantly lower than its original price of $21.9 million.

Now, online records show that the former couple have again lowered the price of their first home together to $15,995,000.

The luxurious home has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms so it's quite a mystery that it hasn't been nabbed yet.

Though Kylie and Travis – who are the parents of kiddos Stormi and Aire Webster – are desperately trying to get this property off of their hands, they have both seemingly moved on from their split.