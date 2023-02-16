Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially done?

Los Angeles, California - Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship is reportedly over, their loved ones are convinced that the two could eventually make up once again.

Kylie Jenner (r) and Travis Scott's relationship may be over for good this time, though their inner circle is reportedly hoping for a different outcome. © Collage: NEILSON BARNARD & HECTOR RETAMAL/ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The famous pair has been on-and-off before, but according to US Weekly, the 25-year-old beauty mogul isn't looking to reconcile with her baby daddy right now.

On Wednesday, a source dished to the outlet that Kylie "has no idea" what the future holds but she "doesn't see any type of reconciliation" with the 30-year-old Sicko Mode rapper.

"At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what's best for her kids, period," the insider revealed.

"She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."



Yet the anonymous tipster also let slip that Kylie and Travis' inner circle are seemingly holding out hope that the two will get back together... eventually.

"They've had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn't be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point. Part of that reason is because they really are friends no matter what."

"No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults," the source added.