Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially done?
Los Angeles, California - Though Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship is reportedly over, their loved ones are convinced that the two could eventually make up once again.
The famous pair has been on-and-off before, but according to US Weekly, the 25-year-old beauty mogul isn't looking to reconcile with her baby daddy right now.
On Wednesday, a source dished to the outlet that Kylie "has no idea" what the future holds but she "doesn't see any type of reconciliation" with the 30-year-old Sicko Mode rapper.
"At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what's best for her kids, period," the insider revealed.
"She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."
Yet the anonymous tipster also let slip that Kylie and Travis' inner circle are seemingly holding out hope that the two will get back together... eventually.
"They've had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn't be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point. Part of that reason is because they really are friends no matter what."
"No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults," the source added.
A look back at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship
Things were going quite well between the parents of two until it was reported last month that the pair called it quits for the second time.
While there wasn't an actual reason given for the split, it was revealed that the two broke up after spending the holidays apart.
Since then, Kylie and Travis have continued to spend time apart.
The Kylie's Cosmetics owner spent Valentine's Day with smooching her BFF and the pair's baby boy Aire, while the AstroWorld rapper reportedly enjoyed a "boys weekend" at the 2023 Super Bowl.
It should be noted that Travis was hit some with pesky cheating rumors in October, with the same woman who allegedly cause his split from Kylie the first time around in 2019.
All in all, time will tell if Travis and Kylie will reconcile or if it's officially over this time.
