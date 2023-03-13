Lady Gaga goes makeup free for stripped down surprise Oscars performance

Los Angeles, California - After Lady Gaga was said to be sitting this one out, the star took on the 2023 Oscars with a stripped down surprise.

Lady Gaga left no crumbs after slaying on the red carpet and performing her nominated single, Hold My Hand, at this year's Oscars! © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Rihanna wasn't the only pop artist that gave viewers a dynamic performance at this year's Academy Awards.

After Gaga was initially confirmed to be absent from the Sunday soirée's stage, the 36-year-old walked the red carpet before performing a riveting rendition of her nominated track, Hold My Hand.

Gaga's performance was a slight departure from her usual eclectic style and visually daring outfits, as the pop-crooner went makeup free while sporting a black T-shirt, ripped jeans, sneakers, and a twisted French braid updo.

The Shallow artist introduced the song with an inspirational message about community and love.

"It's deeply personal for me," she began.

"I think that we all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. We all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us in unassuming places. But, you might find that you could be your own hero even if you feel broken inside."

Before she took to the stage, the artist sported an entirely different ensemble on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. The Grammy-winner looked breathtaking in a Versace gown that featured a mesh long-sleeve bodice with corset panels that transitioned into a full low-waisted skirt exposing her backside.

She paired the look with heavy eye makeup and a bold red lip, which were promptly removed in time for her song.