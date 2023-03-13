Rihanna shines bright with emotional Oscars performance

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna shined brighter than any diamond when she took the stage for the first time at the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony !

Rihanna. and her ever-growing baby bump was on full display during his big night at the Oscars! © Collage: VALERIE MACON & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though she didn't take home the gold for the original song for the Marvel film, RiRi still stole the show with her gut-wrenching performance and stunning attire.

On Sunday evening, the 35-year-old Bad Gal artist and her special guest took the stage at the Oscars to perform her nominated track, Lift Me Up.

Following a moving tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman from his Black Panther co-star, Danai Gurira, Rihanna and her growing baby bump moved the audience and viewers to tears while an orchestra played in the background.

Naturally, the Anti artist looked stunning while doing so, as the singer wore a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmery jewels.

She completed the iconic outfit with black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants with her ebony tresses in a sleeked-back style, showing off her putting her dangling earrings and matching necklace.

For her red carpet look, the singer slayed in a partially sheer-black Alaïa dress with a natural glam, a red lip, and her hair in a coiffed messy bun.

After her touching tribute, she received a standing ovation from the crowd, which included her partner and father of her children, A$AP Rocky, seen proudly raising a glass to his boo.