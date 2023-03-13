Rihanna shines bright with emotional Oscars performance

From Super Bowl stage to the Oscars, Rihanna continues to come out of music retirement with a moving rendition for her original track, Lift Me Up.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna shined brighter than any diamond when she took the stage for the first time at the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony!

Rihanna. and her ever-growing baby bump was on full display during his big night at the Oscars!
Rihanna. and her ever-growing baby bump was on full display during his big night at the Oscars!  © Collage: VALERIE MACON & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though she didn't take home the gold for the original song for the Marvel film, RiRi still stole the show with her gut-wrenching performance and stunning attire.

On Sunday evening, the 35-year-old Bad Gal artist and her special guest took the stage at the Oscars to perform her nominated track, Lift Me Up.

Following a moving tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman from his Black Panther co-star, Danai Gurira, Rihanna and her growing baby bump moved the audience and viewers to tears while an orchestra played in the background.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk tweets support for QAnon Shaman over January 6 footage
Elon Musk Elon Musk tweets support for QAnon Shaman over January 6 footage

Naturally, the Anti artist looked stunning while doing so, as the singer wore a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmery jewels.

She completed the iconic outfit with black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants with her ebony tresses in a sleeked-back style, showing off her putting her dangling earrings and matching necklace.

For her red carpet look, the singer slayed in a partially sheer-black Alaïa dress with a natural glam, a red lip, and her hair in a coiffed messy bun.

After her touching tribute, she received a standing ovation from the crowd, which included her partner and father of her children, A$AP Rocky, seen proudly raising a glass to his boo.

The parents, who welcomed their first child, a son, last May, are expecting their second baby together.

Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Rihanna: