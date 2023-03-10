Why won't Lady Gaga perform at the 2023 Oscars?

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss slashed Gaga fans' hopes when he confirmed Wednesday that the Oscar- and Grammy-winning entertainer, who is nominated this year for her Top Gun: Maverick power ballad Hold My Hand, will not take the stage to sing the song.

In a Zoom call with entertainment journalists Wednesday, Weiss explained that the artists who perform this year's Oscar-nominated original songs were invited to perform, but the Shallow singer couldn't make it work.

"We invited all five nominees. We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now," Weiss said.

"Here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie. And after a bunch of back and forth it didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her and that she is used to. So she is not going to perform on the show."