Lady Gaga spills on wedding plans with Michael Polansky: "I'd do anything for love!"

Lady Gaga has found the Joker to her Harley Quinn in tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky! The pop singer dished on how her now-fiancé popped the question.

Los Angeles, California - Will Joker: Folie á Deux star Lady Gaga have a courthouse wedding with her fiancé, Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga (r.) will do anything for love when it comes to her boo and future hubby Michael Polansky.
Lady Gaga (r.) will do anything for love when it comes to her boo and future hubby Michael Polansky.  © BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the 38-year-old pop hitmaker spilled more tea on the tech wiz's dreamy proposal.

"We went on a trip together, and we went rock climbing, and we've been rock climbing before, which was super fun," she explained.

The Harlequin artist continued, "We climbed to the top, we looked around, took some photos. And then went back down and we were just walking back to the room, talking."

She added, "He actually, it was very Michael, he asked me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was okay to propose before he proposed. And I was like, 'Yes, it's so okay!'"

After Kimmel asked if Gaga normally rock climbs, she responded, "I do now. I would do anything for love."

As for wedding plans, the Bad Romance singer says that they are considering a "low-key" courthouse ceremony with Chinese food, but nothing is set in stone as she added, "Knowing me, it could become a circus with unicorns."

