Lady Gaga dishes on swoon-worthy proposal by fiancé Michael Polansky!

Los Angeles, California - Joker star Lady Gaga has revealed how her fiancé , Michael Polansky, popped the question!

Lady Gaga (l.) spilled on how Michael Polansky proposed back in April. © Collage: MARCO BERTORELLO & ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

The 38-year-old pop singer spilled the tea on her soon-to-be husband's swoon-worthy proposal during her cover feature for Vogue magazine.

Gaga told the outlet that Polansky proposed to her in April after a day of rock climbing.

The Poker Face artist explained that her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, secretly met with the entrepreneur before attending a philanthropic event.

Gaga shared, "My mom met him, and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband.' I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'

"I could never have imagined that my mom found the most perfect person for me?"

The Joker: Folie à Deux actor began dating Polansky in 2019 and has kept their romance ultra private.

"The missing piece in my life was having real love," she told the outlet.