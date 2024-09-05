Lady Gaga dishes on swoon-worthy proposal by fiancé Michael Polansky!
Los Angeles, California - Joker star Lady Gaga has revealed how her fiancé, Michael Polansky, popped the question!
The 38-year-old pop singer spilled the tea on her soon-to-be husband's swoon-worthy proposal during her cover feature for Vogue magazine.
Gaga told the outlet that Polansky proposed to her in April after a day of rock climbing.
The Poker Face artist explained that her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, secretly met with the entrepreneur before attending a philanthropic event.
Gaga shared, "My mom met him, and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband.' I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!'
"I could never have imagined that my mom found the most perfect person for me?"The Joker: Folie à Deux actor began dating Polansky in 2019 and has kept their romance ultra private.
"The missing piece in my life was having real love," she told the outlet.
Gaga further gushed over her love, saying that she'd "never met anyone like Michael," adding, "He's a very private guy, and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."
Cover photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP