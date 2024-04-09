Is Lady Gaga engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Los Angeles, California - Will Lady Gaga be the next celebrity to head down the aisle?

Lady Gaga could be secretly engaged to her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky. © Screenshot/Instagram/ladygaga

On Monday, the 38-year-old Bad Romance artist sparked engagement rumors after Page Six obtained pics of Gaga supposedly rocking a huge ring.

In the viral snaps, the singer was captured in West Hollywood wearing a long, black coat with a matching shirt underneath, plus a pair of classic black pumps.

In addition to a large tote bag and shades, the Poker Face crooner's left ring finger was adorned with a massive diamond ring.

Gaga's longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky, wasn't seen with her, but the picture is worth a thousand words!

Gaga will probably remain tight-lipped about whether the two are engaged, as she and the businessman have been consistently private about their romance.

The pair were first linked back in 2020 when they were spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party before going Instagram official later that year.