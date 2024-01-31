Does LeBron James' cryptic tweet hint at potential Lakers shake-up?

LeBron James didn't bite his tongue or hold back his thoughts on the internet after the Lakers' second-straight devastating loss to the Atlanta Hawks. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the Lakers' second-straight 16-point defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, the basketball legend didn't bite his tongue or hold back his Twitter fingers!

Following the loss, James candidly expressed his frustrations with the media, saying in a post-game interview, "We could beat any team in the NBA on any given night. And then, on any given night, we could get our a** kicked by any team in the NBA. What's our record? Under .500? 24-25? That's what we are."

But James didn't keep his emotions limited to the post-game press rounds. He then went on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, and posted a mysterious hourglass emoji.

This got fans speculating about possible changes in the Los Angeles basketball scene, awaiting to see what's happening in LA.