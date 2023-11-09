LeBron James immersive museum to open in hometown: "This is still so crazy to me!"

Akron, Ohio – Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will open his official museum on November 25 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the James Family Foundation announced on Thursday, with all proceeds being donated to his charity.

LeBron James said his dream was to put Akron on the map, which he will do even more so with a museum of his own. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@LJFamFoundation & CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LeBron James' Home Court is described on its website as "a walk through the life and legacy of the kid from Akron" who was a teen prodigy and became a global superstar and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

The museum, located in the foundation's House Three Thirty venue in Akron, promises "an immersive journey that offers a look at his life through original artifacts."

How much will tickets cost? Fittingly, $23.

The Home Court will also feature an immersive "multimedia storytelling experience that offers a look at LeBron's life with never-before-seen items along his journey from Akron to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy and beyond."

Photos posted on social media show a series of televisions with highlights from James's career, a selection of trophies and memorabilia including from his American football days.

"My dream was always to put Akron on the map so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me," James said in a statement on social media.

"This is still so crazy to me that this is happening!!!" he wrote on X. "I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a peek behind the curtain to see what we've built and where it all began. Ain't nobody better mess up my room either!!

"Only in Akron!" he added.