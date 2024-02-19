LeBron James opens up on future with Lakers and eventual NBA exit

Indianapolis, Indiana - Four-time NBA champion LeBron James said Sunday he has not formulated a farewell timetable, but he looks forward to the Paris Olympics and wants to finish his playing days as a Los Angeles Laker.

Western Conference forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to media before the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 39-year-old superstar and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player pondered the end of his career at Indianapolis ahead of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, where he was selected to play for a record 20th time.



"I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left. I know it's not that many," said James, who is in his 21st NBA campaign.

"I am a Laker and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way. But I don't have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I'll be in."

"Hopefully it's with the Lakers. It's a great organization and so many greats. But we'll see. I don't know how it's going to end, but it's coming. It's coming, for sure."

James has said he would like to play in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny James, a freshman standout at the University of Southern California.

NBA's all-time scoring leader James is also undecided if he might play out a "farewell tour" season, as such legends as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan have done, or just walk away.

"I'm 50-50," he said. "There's times when I feel like I owe it to my fans that have been along this journey with me for two decades plus, to be able to give them that moment where it's every city and whatever the case may be and they give you your flowers or whatever the case may be. That seems cool."

"But the other side, I've never been that great with accepting praise. It's a weird feeling for me."

"I've seen Mike's, I've seen Kobe's. I've seen a lot of guys. I just don't know how I'd feel. I don't know if I'd feel great about it."