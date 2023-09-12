LeBron James is assembling a basketball dream team for the 2024 Olympics!

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James wants to assemble an Avengers-style group of colleagues to fix American basketball in the upcoming Olympics.

LeBron James (l.) and Steph Curry are among the NBA stars reportedly interested competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LeBron and Steph Curry are among several top players interested in competing for the United States at next year's Paris Olympics, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Two-time Olympic champion and four-time NBA champion James has been recruiting fellow NBA stars for a US squad that is seeking a fifth gold medal in a row next year in France, according to The Athletic.

Curry has expressed a desire to play on the Olympic squad guided by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, ESPN reported.

The news comes a day after a US team of 20-something NBA stars left the Basketball World Cup empty-handed following losses to eventual champion Germany in a semi-final and Canada in the bronze-medal game