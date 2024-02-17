Will LeBron James leave the Lakers to play with son Bronny?
Los Angeles, California - Will LeBron James do anything it takes to be united with Bronny in the NBA next season?
It's no secret that LeBron James wants to play with his son in the NBA.
Per NBA insider Marc Stein, there are at least two teams that believe LeBron will leave Los Angeles to play with Bronny if they draft his son.
"I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on the roster. There might be more," Stein wrote on Monday.
Bronny, who was benched earlier this season as he recovered from a cardiac arrest, has not yet announced whether he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft this summer or play another season in college.
If the 19-year-old USC freshman chooses to enter the draft, Stein projects him to be selected in the second round. However, ESPN's latest mock draft predicts that he would go undrafted.
Fans have been buzzing on the internet about Bronny's potential NBA move, but many believe he'd be better of playing another year of college basketball before going pro.
Carmelo Anthony weighs in on transition from college basketball to NBA
Bronny James isn't the only son of an NBA legend making waves on the college court.
NBA scoring champion Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, is one of the bigger names making waves as a high-level college recruit.
In a viral video on Twitter, the 39-year-old athlete mentioned that he doesn't push for the "one and done" route for his son's college career.
Instead, he expressed his support for Kiyan playing multiple years in the NCAA if it helps him prepare better for the NBA.
Fans found Carmelo's advice particularly resonant, especially considering Bronny's situation. With the pressure to live up to his father's greatness, the youngster might benefit from another year of college basketball to prepare for the NBA.
While LeBron might not have many years left in his NBA career, he may have to potentially extend it by at least two years to play alongside his son if he chooses to continue the college route first.
