Will LeBron James leave the Lakers to play with son Bronny?

Los Angeles, California - Will LeBron James do anything it takes to be united with Bronny in the NBA next season?

LeBron James (r.) is holding out hope to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA, but he might have to swap teams to do so. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's no secret that LeBron James wants to play with his son in the NBA.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, there are at least two teams that believe LeBron will leave Los Angeles to play with Bronny if they draft his son.

"I know of at least two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on the roster. There might be more," Stein wrote on Monday.

Bronny, who was benched earlier this season as he recovered from a cardiac arrest, has not yet announced whether he will enter the 2024 NBA Draft this summer or play another season in college.

If the 19-year-old USC freshman chooses to enter the draft, Stein projects him to be selected in the second round. However, ESPN's latest mock draft predicts that he would go undrafted.

Fans have been buzzing on the internet about Bronny's potential NBA move, but many believe he'd be better of playing another year of college basketball before going pro.