LeBron James raves over son Bryce James' epic high school hoops highlights

When it comes to the James family, the apple doesn't seem to fall too far from the tree!

With Bronny James set to embark on a college basketball career with the USC Trojans, his younger brother Bryce will fill the James family's high school basketball void.

Judging from a highlight video LeBron retweeted on Twitter, Bryce may be stepping into the spotlight – not next, but now!

Like Bronny, Bryce is looking to follow in his father's legendary NBA footsteps as a current high school basketball player who will be in the 2025 recruiting class.

As the youngest of James' two sons, the 15-year-old is a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward at Sierra Canyon School and lands in the top 100 of high school basketball player rankings this year, per On3.

"Keep going Young !!! Maximus on the rise. #JamesGang," LeBron said on Twitter.

Fans are undoubtedly excited to see Bryce climb up the recruiting rankings, as one fan retweeted the same highlight reel and wrote, "Yeah he gon be a problem."

Another fan added, "Oh yeah, bro game is developing nicely. Kid looks better every time I see him, while someone else noted: "Bryce better than Bronny at the same age."