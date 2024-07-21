LeBron James rescues Team USA from South Sudan shock in Olympic warm-up

London, UK - South Sudan's basketball team nearly delivered a stunning upset to a US team of NBA superstars on Saturday before losing 101-100 in an Olympics warm-up game in London.

LeBron James carried Team USA to victory against South Sudan during a friendly game in London, UK, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. © IMAGO / PanoramiC

LeBron James (39), the all-time NBA scoring leader, registered a game-high 25 points, including the deciding points on a driving layup with eight seconds remaining at the O2 Arena.



South Sudan, who led 58-44 at half-time, took a late lead after an 8-0 scoring run and were poised to pull off one of the greatest shocks in international basketball before James saved the day.

"The ending was good for us – just to feel that, to feel what it's going to feel like in Paris," US coach Steve Kerr said.

"Good experience for us. Good reminder that when we play against teams, it's the biggest experience of their lives and we have to expect everyone to play like that."

J.T. Thor, who has played for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets for the past three seasons, sank a three-pointer with 20 seconds remaining to put South Sudan into a 100-99 lead.

After James made the winning shot, South Sudan had one final possession, but Carlik Jones missed a jumper with six seconds remaining and Wenyen Gabriel missed on two put-back attempts before the final buzzer.

"South Sudan was amazing," Kerr said. "I did not do a great job of preparing my team. We did not focus enough on what they are capable of and that's on me."

"I think that really allowed South Sudan to gain confidence early."

"Once we turned it up in the second half, they had already knocked down a bunch of threes and were feeling really good about themselves."