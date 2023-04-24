Len Goodman, Dancing with the Stars' beloved judge, has passed away

London, UK - Dancing with the Stars' familiar face and longtime judge Len Goodman has died.

Len Goodman was the head judge of Dancing with the Stars for 15 years, and helmed the original British version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing. © Collage: RACHEL MURRAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

His agent Jackie Gill confirmed on Monday the TV personality "passed away peacefully" at the age of 78.

He had been diagnosed with bone cancer, according to the BBC, and died on Saturday in hospice care in Kent, England, surrounded by his family.

Goodman served as head judge on ABC's hit dance competition show Dancing With the Stars for 15 years, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners. He retired in November.

Before that, he helped helm the original British version of the show, Strictly Come Dancing, for 12 years. It debuted on the BBC in 2004.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement: "Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions. He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family."

In his youth, Goodman was a professional ballroom dancer and British champion, and worked as a shipyard welder for the company that built the Titanic, according to ABC News.

The judge was beloved by dance and TV fans around the world, as tributes have poured in for Goodman across social media.

"There will never be anyone like you," fellow famed Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli wrote. "You will always be my perfect 10."