Liam Payne's girlfriend breaks down in emotional TikTok

Wellington, Florida - As the world continues to mourn the heartbreaking loss of Liam Payne, the late One Direction star 's girlfriend has shed new light on her grieving process.

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of late One Direction star Liam Payne, broke down in a new TikTok as she found an old dress she wore to a wedding with Liam. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kateecass

In a TikTok video shared Thursday, Kate Cassidy shared an emotional memory with the love of her life before his tragic death in October.

While going through storage boxes, the 25-year-old stumbled across a yellow dress she wore to a wedding in Paris last year, where Liam was her date.

"This dress brings me so much peace and comfort," she said as she stroked the silky gown.



"We just had the best time," Kate tearfully added.

She then held up another memento to the camera – her white shoes from that day.

By the end of the night, the heels were tattered and "ruined" after the couple "danced the night away."

The influencer admitted she was so glad she didn't throw away the shows, because the memory is "so embedded" in them now.