Liam Payne's dangerous blood alcohol level before death revealed

Buenos Aires, Argentina - One Direction star Liam Payne had a dangerously high blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of his tragic death last October, authorities have revealed.

According to a recent press release, prosecutors have confirmed that Payne had "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per liter in blood" when he fell to his death at a Buenos Aires hotel.

This results in a BAC of about .27%, which, according to the American Addictions Center, can lead one to feel confused, dazed, or disoriented and can possibly blackout.

"Sensations of pain will change, so if you fall and seriously hurt yourself, you may not notice, and you are less likely to do anything about it," the website adds of this level.

0.08% is the current legal limit in most of the US.

In addition to alcohol, authorities also found cocaine in his system.

Payne was 31 when he died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room last fall. He is believed to have possibly been in a state of semi- or total unconsciousness at the time.