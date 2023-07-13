Lizzo celebrates yet another Emmy success story!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to social media to celebrate some exciting news – Lizzo: Live in Concert has been nominated for an Emmy award!

Lizzo is nominated for another Emmy award, this time for her HBO Max concert special, Lizzo: Live in Concert. © OLI SCARFF / AFP

"She's Emmy Nominated again...Thank you," Lizzo wrote in her post on Insta and Twitter Wednesday night.

The Bop singer's concert special is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Special pre-recorded category.

The HBO Max original was produced by Done+Dusted in association with LizzoBangers and filmed during Lizzo's show in Inglewood, California.

The concert features special guests Cardi B, SZA, and Missy Elliot.

Last year, the 2 Be Love artist's reality show, Watch Out for The Big Grrrls, ended RuPaul’s Drag Race's four-year winning streak by taking the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

Lizzo's concert program is up against some big names in comedy, including Trevor Noah, Carol Burnett, Wanda Sykes, John Mulaney, and Norman Lear.

Fans of the About Damn Time artist were thrilled by the nomination – none more so than Lizzo's friend and collaborator SZA, who responded to the news by simply gushing, "WOWWW"!