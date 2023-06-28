Lizzo cries at Beyoncé concert shoutout: "Queens celebrate queens"

Warsaw, Poland - Pop star Lizzo cried tears of joy at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in Poland after the Queen herself gave the Juice singer a shoutout.

Lizzo cried when Beyoncé gave her a shoutout at her concert in Poland! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo

When Beyoncé performed Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) at her recent Renaissance World Tour stop, Lizzo was in the building.

Not only that, Queen Bey added Lizzo's name to her lyric's listing of 28 iconic Black women in music, which includes greats like Nina Simone, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Tina Turner.

Lizzo shared a clip of the sweet moment on social media, and got weepy when she saw her name in the lights on Beyoncé's stage.

In a short video of the touching moment posted to Instagram and TikTok, the Truth Hurts singer starts shaking and turns away from the stage with tears in her eyes.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies," Lizzo wrote in her post's caption.

"I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce."