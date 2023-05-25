Lizzo pays tribute to Tina Turner in the most epic way

Phoenix, Arizona - To celebrate the life of Tina Turner, Lizzo changed her set to include a heartfelt tribute to the legendary star . As the Queen of Bop aptly said, "There is no rock'n roll without Tina Turner."

Lizzo (r.) paid tribute to Tina Turner at her concert in the most epic way. © Collage: Bertrand GUAY / AFP & Screenshot/ Instagram/ Lizzo

Lizzo is all about giving thanks and celebrating her icons.

During her concert on Wednesday night in Phoenix, Arizona at the Footprint Center, the singer changed her set to include a touching speech and an awesome cover of Tina Turner's famous song Proud Mary.

It was a touching tribute to the iconic rock star Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday.

"Today we lost an icon," Lizzo said.

She continued: "I haven't allowed myself to cry about it. I don't want to right now because I'd much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is and always will be."

"As a black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the queen of rock and roll. And remember this," Lizzo commanded, "there wouldn't be no Rock'n roll without Tina Turner."