Lizzo defies gravity and serves up mouthwatering looks on Thanksgiving!

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo sure knows how to celebrate Thanksgiving in style!

Lizzo posted a ton of photos showing off her fabulous Thanksgiving day looks and incredible feast on Instagram! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

She never misses a beat!

On Friday, the 36-year-old artist took to Instagram to share a stunning glimpse into her Turkey Day!

Dressed to impress in an eye-catching orange floral gown and a sleek updo, Lizzo looked absolutely incredible as she showed off for her fans.

One of the photos captures her glam in a close-up shot, where her flawless face and stunning glow are front and center.

"Ohhhh so you SERVED and ATE," one fan commented.

But it wasn't just her impeccable fashion choices that had fans shook! The 2 Be Loved singer also dropped a mirror video serving up some serious confidence.

She also gave fans a look at her Thanksgiving spread, complete with all kinds of yummy food all over her table.