Lizzo defies gravity and serves up mouthwatering looks on Thanksgiving!
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo sure knows how to celebrate Thanksgiving in style!
She never misses a beat!
On Friday, the 36-year-old artist took to Instagram to share a stunning glimpse into her Turkey Day!
Dressed to impress in an eye-catching orange floral gown and a sleek updo, Lizzo looked absolutely incredible as she showed off for her fans.
One of the photos captures her glam in a close-up shot, where her flawless face and stunning glow are front and center.
"Ohhhh so you SERVED and ATE," one fan commented.
But it wasn't just her impeccable fashion choices that had fans shook! The 2 Be Loved singer also dropped a mirror video serving up some serious confidence.
She also gave fans a look at her Thanksgiving spread, complete with all kinds of yummy food all over her table.
The video ended with Lizzo belting out a riff from Wicked's Defying Gravity, just like Cynthia Erivo in the highly-praised movie. She hilariously captioned the clip, "Watch me defy gravity on these greens and turkey wings b***h."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating