Ariana Grande shares peek at early Glinda costume as Wicked dominates box office

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande went back down the yellow brick road to give fans a glimpse of the early days of Wicked as the musical-turned- movie dominates the box office.

The 31-year-old pop star continued her streak of Wicked posts with a new photo shared to her Instagram on Monday.

In the selfie taken two years ago now, Ariana smiles as she shows off the earliest design of her character Glinda's famous tiara – this one made out of laser-cut paper.

"sept 2022, first crown fitting," she wrote in the caption.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Wicked, which debuted in theaters on Friday, earned $114 million in ticket sales, making it the third biggest opening of the year behind Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Ariana herself was one of the many theatergoers this weekend, as the Positions singer revealed via social media that she took her grandma to see the flick in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.