Lizzo delivers exciting new album news in latest social media post!
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo delighted fans with her latest social media post that showed her walking into the recording studio to work on her upcoming album!
"Album mode b***," Lizzo wrote in the caption of the video montage posted to Instagram and TikTok.
The clip shows Lizzo in a black hoodie and white sunglasses. She's got a serious expression as she stares into the camera, before walking into the studio and putting her headphones on.
The clip is set to a loop of people asking, "What would Beyoncé do?"
The Truth Hurts artist sure looks like she means business!
Lizzo has been teasing new music with clips from the recording box for the last few weeks, and fans are excited.
Lizzo's had a lot to deal with since her last album
To date, the Grammy-winning artist has dropped four studio records, the most recent of which is Special, which dropped 2022. The record started a viral dance trend with the song About Damn Time and kicked off a major tour.
Since then, Lizzo has faced some shocking scandals and backlash. Three of her former backup dancers accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.
She has denied all accusation, but the pressure seemed to have taken its toll when she announced "I quit" on social media, which led to speculation that the artist was done with music.
All this begs the question: will the upcoming album be another positive record full of feel-good music, or will it usher in a new, harder Lizzo era?
