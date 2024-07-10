Lizzo delivers exciting new album news in latest social media post!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo delighted fans with her latest social media post that showed her walking into the recording studio to work on her upcoming album!

Lizzo is lock into working on her new album as per a new video © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Lizzo

"Album mode b***," Lizzo wrote in the caption of the video montage posted to Instagram and TikTok.

The clip shows Lizzo in a black hoodie and white sunglasses. She's got a serious expression as she stares into the camera, before walking into the studio and putting her headphones on.

The clip is set to a loop of people asking, "What would Beyoncé do?"

The Truth Hurts artist sure looks like she means business!

Lizzo has been teasing new music with clips from the recording box for the last few weeks, and fans are excited.