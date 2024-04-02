Lizzo sets "I quit" music rumors straight with new video

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Lizzo has posted a follow-up video assuring fans she is not stepping away from music entirely.

Lizzo posted a video on Instagram to clarify what she meant in a recent clip, as fans thought it suggested she might retire from music. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzo

On Tuesday, the singer, rapper, and flutist clarified a few things in a new Instagram post.

"When I say 'I quit,' I mean, I quit giving any negative energy attention," Lizzo said.

It comes after the 35-year-old dropped a shocking announcement on her Instagram earlier this week saying 'I quit,' that led many fans to believe she was retiring from the music industry all together.

"What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of life, which is making music," she concluded.

Many fans immediately flocked to X to share their opinions on the series of events.

"She couldn’t even last one week lmao," one viewer wrote.

Another stated, "I told yall she’d be back in like a day."

The negativity comes as the About Damn Time artist is facing ongoing legal allegations of fostering an inappropriate and sexualized workplace environment from three of her former female dancers, which she has repeatedly denied.