Lizzo drops body positivity pep-talk to fans amid her own wellness journey
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has been going on her own weight loss journey recently, and she wants her fans to know that self-love and body positivity are an important part of wellness!
"If you're reading this you're beautiful," the About Damn Time singer captioned her Wednesday Instagram video.
"If you're experiencing body dysmorphia today, I just want to tell you: Take the compliment," said the 36-year-old musician.
"You look good. They're not lying to you," she added. "I don't care what you ate today. I don't care if you skipped the gym today. It did not have the negative impact that you are convincing yourself it had."
The Grammy winner wore a purple strapless minidress and rocked a natural makeup-free face for the selfie-style mirror video.
"Take the compliment, and I'll take it even a step further... Compliment yourself," she said, holding her phone with a Sailor Moon wand-inspired case. "You look good!"
Her fans responded well to this message of acceptance, with one commenter saying that they "definitely needed to hear this."
Others complimented the pop idol right back, saying she looked "gorgeous" and "radiant."
"Yessss thank you Lizzo! You look BOMB!" one enthusiastically said, as another gushed that the star looks "DAMN GOOD."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating