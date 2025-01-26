Lizzo celebrates major milestone in weight loss journey: "I did it"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has shared a major update with fans about her ongoing weight loss journey.

In an Instagram post shared Saturday, the 36-year-old musician revealed that she has reached her goal weight.

"I did it," Lizzo wrote in caption. "Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal.

"I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

The Grammy winner's post also featured two mirror selfies paired with screenshots detailing the milestone.

Lizzo has been keeping fans up to date on her health journey over the past year via social media, and she's even brushed off allegations that she used Ozempic to shed the pounds.

In a post hitting back at the claims, the Truth Hurts artist shared that she relied on weight training and a calorie deficit to reach her goals.

Last March, Lizzo also revealed that she had shifted from a "body positivity" mindset to one of "body neutrality."