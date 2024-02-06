Lizzo's legal struggles continue as judges denies request to toss lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - The explosive lawsuit filed against Lizzo is set to continue after a California judge ruled that the singer's argument for dismissal didn't apply to all allegations made by her former back-up dancers.

Lizzo's legal battles are set to continue as the judge denies her request to dismiss the suit against her. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Lizzo

Judge Mark H. Epstein denied Lizzo's motion to have the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her thrown out under the anti-SLAPP statute on Friday.

However, in his 34-page decision, Judge Epstein did toss some of the plaintiff's accusations against the Grammy winner and her team.

In their filing, Lizzo's lawyers argued the accusers were using the lawsuit to silence her. They argued the case should be rejected under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which is often used by defendants looking to dismiss meritless suits that threaten their right to free speech.

While Epstein largely disagreed with this argument, he did dismiss some allegations, including the sexual harassment accusation involving a nude photoshoot on the set of the singer's reality competition show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. This, he determined, was protected under the anti-SLAPP statute as part of the "creative process," per NBC News.

"This case presents a number of difficult issues," Epstein wrote in his decision. "And the courts are rightfully wary of injecting themselves into the creative process."

"It is dangerous for the court to weigh in, ham-fisted, into constitutionally protected activity, but it is equally dangerous to turn a blind eye to allegations of discrimination or other forms of misconduct merely because they take place in a speech-related environment," the judge added.