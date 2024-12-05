Lizzo goes high glam with "rich auntie core" 'fit check: "WHOS THIS DIVA"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo dazzled in a style that she cheekily dubbed "rich auntie core" in several Wednesday Instagram posts . And did you catch that body glitter? Iconic!

Lizzo dazzled in a style that she cheekily dubbed "rich auntie core" in several Wednesday Instagram posts. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

The star, who has lost a significant amount of weight as of late, rocked a cropped black fur jacket, a glittery black bodycon skirt set, and a short black bob with bangs.

She accessorized her look with glossy red nails, large silver hoop earrings, and black Mary Jane heels.

Commenters wasted no time in hyping up the entertainer, comparing her look to Kelly Rowland and even Betty Boop!

"Literally the sexiest look I've seen you in so far," wrote one. "the way my jaw dropped."

Another Insta user added that "this bob is everything" as a third asked, "WHOS THIS DIVA."

Clearly, the mob wife fashion trend from last winter is definitely getting a second life this season as celebs obsess over fur coats and jackets as well as animal prints.