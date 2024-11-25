Lizzo leaves fans shook as she shows off transformation!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has posted a few photos showing off her weight loss journey, and fans can't help but gawk over her incredible transformation – and resemblance to her mom!

Lizzo posted new photos on Instagram showcasing her incredible weight loss transformation! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Wait a minute... does Lizzo have a long-lost twin?

The 36-year-old has been open about her commitment to a healthier lifestyle in recent months.

Fans have noticed undeniable results and took to the comments section on her recent posts to dish on the Pink singer's weight loss journey, per Page Six.

The viral photos showcased Lizzo in an off-the-shoulder top with her hair in "milkmaid braids."

Recently, some fans had accused her of using Ozempic as an "easy way out" on her weight loss journey – a claim the singer has denied.

But the real surprise for fans was how similar she looked to her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in another post!