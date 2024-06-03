Lizzo hits up LA Pride Fest in "iconic" rainbow stripes
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo surprised fans at the Los Angeles Pride Fest this weekend, sharing sweet shots of the event on Instagram and showing off her swanky rainbow get-up.
Body positivity pop star Lizzo walked the streets of West Hollywood, California, to celebrate Pride Fest on Sunday.
The artist rocked a rainbow bra and legging set from her shape-wear brand Yitty along with a pair of furry, tan, knee-high boots.
Lizzo shared snaps from the event to Instagram with an all-caps statement reading: "WEHO Pride Today so much love and hugs If I seen ya I love ya."
She posted 10 snaps from the event in which she poses with fans, gives out hugs, and celebrates the parade.
Fans can't get enough of Lizzo's Pride outfit
Fans of the Truth Hurts artist flooded her Instagram post with rainbows and multi-colored hearts.
A few locals said they were devastated they'd missed their chance to meet Lizzo at the annual event. "Shut up I could have met you OMG," one wrote.
Many commenters gushed over the bop star's outfit in the comments, sharing comments like "Love this lewk" and "iconic."
Lizzo's fans are now calling for an encore, requesting she attend Pride Month events across the country.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo