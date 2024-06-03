Lizzo hits up LA Pride Fest in "iconic" rainbow stripes

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo surprised fans at the Los Angeles Pride Fest this weekend, sharing sweet shots of the event on Instagram and showing off her swanky rainbow get-up.

Lizzo showed up and out at Los Angeles' annual Pride Fest! © Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

Body positivity pop star Lizzo walked the streets of West Hollywood, California, to celebrate Pride Fest on Sunday.

The artist rocked a rainbow bra and legging set from her shape-wear brand Yitty along with a pair of furry, tan, knee-high boots.

Lizzo shared snaps from the event to Instagram with an all-caps statement reading: "WEHO Pride Today so much love and hugs If I seen ya I love ya."

She posted 10 snaps from the event in which she poses with fans, gives out hugs, and celebrates the parade.