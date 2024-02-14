Lizzo models new lacy shapewear but Instagram is here for something else

Lizzo shows off the latest lacy collection from her shapewear brand. Her fans are into the collection, and more are impressed with the artist's skin.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo showed off the latest lacy collection from her shapewear brand Yitty on Instagram just in time for Valentine's Day. And while fans were into the collection, many social media users are more impressed with the star's skin.

Instagram users like Lizzo's shape wear and are wowed by her glow.  © Collage: Screentshots/Instagram/Lizzo

The About Damn Time artist took to Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "Introducing smoothing lace only at Yitty."

The video shows Lizzo in all different colors of the "shaping" lacy Yitty bra and thong panties.

She models the material's "recoil," gets distracted by a butterfly sailing by her window, and sings the praises of the soothing shapewear.

Instagram users are into Lizzo's post, which boasts over 77,000 likes, but they aren't gushing over just the lingerie in the comments.

Lizzo's fans love how she glows

While Lizzo's fans "love all the colors" of the new Yitty collection, more wrote in to compliment the artist's glow.

One user dubbed her skin "poppin."

"D**m you see how moisturized her skin is??? Wow!" another wrote.

"At this point, it’s the skincare brand next cause it’s blinding that skin," another suggested.

Who knows, perhaps the Rumors artist will take her fans' suggestions to heart.

Cover photo: Collage: Screentshots/Instagram/Lizzo

