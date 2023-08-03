Lizzo responds to bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit!
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to social media to address claims that she harassed and body-shamed her employees.
Early Thursday morning, Lizzo took to Twitter and Instagram to address the explosive lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers accusing her of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, among other things.
"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," the Rumors singer said at the beginning of her statement.
"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she continued.
The About Damn Time artist went on to dismiss the rumors that she would terminate an employee because of their weight: "I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."
Lizzo says she's not "the villian"
Lizzo called the dancers' claims "sensationalized stories" and insisted they "are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."
"I am not here to be looked at as a victim," Lizzo said, "but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot or accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."
The Grammy-winner went on to say, as a passionate artist, she takes her work and specifically her performances seriously: "With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."
Lizzo's former dancers say they were pressured into participating in a sex show in Amsterdam's famous Red Light District, as well as made to feel uncomfortable and fat-shamed by the singer.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo