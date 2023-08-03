Lizzo responds to bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to social media to address claims that she harassed and body-shamed her employees.

Lizzo responded to accusations that she sexually harassed and fat-shamed three of her former dancers. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo

Early Thursday morning, Lizzo took to Twitter and Instagram to address the explosive lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers accusing her of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, among other things.

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," the Rumors singer said at the beginning of her statement.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she continued.

The About Damn Time artist went on to dismiss the rumors that she would terminate an employee because of their weight: "I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."