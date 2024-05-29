Lizzo reveals "hoodrat" night with bestie at LA County fair: "I wanna get home at 6 AM"

Pomona, California - Lizzo had quite a "hoodrat" night with her friend at a local fair and decided to capture the whole thing on film!

What's better than going to the fair with your grrrls?

On Monday, Lizzo shared a video on Instagram featuring her and a friend having a "hoodrat" night at the Los Angeles County Fair.



"Hoodrat nite soliloquy," the reel's caption reads.

In the clip, Lizzo says she wants to wear a "hoochie outfit," hang outside the window, and twerk on top of a car.

Inspirational music plays under the entire reel, emphasizing the 36-year-old's whimsical outlook on life while enjoying a hot girl summer.

Lizzo wore a "Taurus" tank top with ripped jeans, a cute pink purse, large hoops, and pink sunglasses to the event.

"Imagine looking over and seeing Lizzo just hanging out at the fair. Dream lol!" one fan commented.

Another hilariously wrote, "I’m tripping that no one’s trippin that it’s lizzo."

The About Damn Time artist also recently took to social media to respond to a personal snub on South Park.