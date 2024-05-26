Lizzo reacts to South Park jab in viral TikTok: "I really am that b***h!"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to social media to respond to her recent mention on South Park.

Lizzo took to social media to share her live reactions to her mention on South Park. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo

In their recent special, South Park: The End of Obesity, Trey Parker and Matt Stone took aim at the Ozempic craze.

They also brutally targeted Lizzo by naming their off-brand diet suppressant after her.

The About Damn Time artist has long been a proponent of body positivity, which South Park harshly mocked along with her music.

"Guys my worst fear has been actualized. I've been referenced in a South Park episode. I'm so scared," Lizzo told fans Saturday in a blind live reaction video she posted to Instagram and TikTok.

The bop star's jar drops when she sees her name on the off-brand diet suppressor Randy's wife, Sharon, says she's taking.

"FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight!" the narrator explains in a fake ad. "Lizzo helps you eat everything you want, and keep physical activity to a minimum."

The fake drug side effects may include: "pancreatitis, hypothermia, and literally sh**ing out of your ears."

The ad ends with Sharon telling viewers concerned with obesity to "ask about the power of not giving a f**k with Lizzo."

"That's crazy," Lizzo gasps as the ad ends. "I just feel like d**n, I really am that b***h... I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k, to the point where these men in Colorado know who I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years."