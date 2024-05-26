Lizzo reacts to South Park jab in viral TikTok: "I really am that b***h!"
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to social media to respond to her recent mention on South Park.
In their recent special, South Park: The End of Obesity, Trey Parker and Matt Stone took aim at the Ozempic craze.
They also brutally targeted Lizzo by naming their off-brand diet suppressant after her.
The About Damn Time artist has long been a proponent of body positivity, which South Park harshly mocked along with her music.
"Guys my worst fear has been actualized. I've been referenced in a South Park episode. I'm so scared," Lizzo told fans Saturday in a blind live reaction video she posted to Instagram and TikTok.
The bop star's jar drops when she sees her name on the off-brand diet suppressor Randy's wife, Sharon, says she's taking.
"FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight!" the narrator explains in a fake ad. "Lizzo helps you eat everything you want, and keep physical activity to a minimum."
The fake drug side effects may include: "pancreatitis, hypothermia, and literally sh**ing out of your ears."
The ad ends with Sharon telling viewers concerned with obesity to "ask about the power of not giving a f**k with Lizzo."
"That's crazy," Lizzo gasps as the ad ends. "I just feel like d**n, I really am that b***h... I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k, to the point where these men in Colorado know who I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years."
Fans react to Lizzo's South Park reference
Fans celebrated Lizzo's reaction to South Park's brutal jab.
TikTok commenters said Lizzo "took it like a champ" and "queen." Another dubbed the South Park mention "the highest honor."
Instagram users flooded the comments section with words of support.
A few social media users thought Lizzo got off easy, considering her recent scandals.
Lizzo's reaction video on TikTok has gone viral and boasts almost 2 million views.
The pop star really showed she can take a joke, ending her duet video by singing the jingle for the fake drug and adding "b***h."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo